Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high of 86, a low of 50 and a west wind of 5-10 mph, increasing to 10-15 mph after noon.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high of 67, a low of 45 and a west wind of 15-20 mph increasing to 25-30 mph after noon, gusting as high as 45 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 98, a low of 66 and a light and variable wind.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 95, a low of 62 and light and variable wind, gusting as high as 22 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 97, a low of 60 and west wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Friday with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 86, a low near 50 and a west wind of 5-10 mph, increasing to 10-15 mph after noon and gusting as high as 30 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny Friday with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 63, a low of 44 and a west wind of 10-15 mph increasing to 15-20 mph after noon, gusting as high as 30 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high of 97, a low of 65 and a southeast wind of 5-15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Friday with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 93, a low of 60 and a calm wind, gusting as high as 25 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Friday with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 96, a low of 60 and light and variable wind.
Aug. 14 Statistics
High: 88 Low: 52
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Aug. prcp.: .38
Aug avg. prcp.: 1.57
2019 prcp. to date: 5.84
Avg. Jan.-Aug. prcp.: 7.84
Average high: 82.1
Average low: 46.0
Buena Vista Statistics
Aug. 14
High: 80 Low: 46
Aug. 15 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:18
Sunset: 8:00
Length of day: 13:42
