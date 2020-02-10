Salida weather
Salida will be mostly cloudy today with a high of 44, a low of 14, a west wind of 5-15 mph becoming south southeast and a 60 percent chance of snow, increasing to 70 percent tonight.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be cloudy today with patchy blowing snow, a high of 25, a low of 7, west wind of 25 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph, wind chill values between zero and 10 and an 80 percent chance of snow.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high near 41, a low of 17 and a calm wind.
The Denver area will be cloudy today with a high of 31, a low of 11 and a 60 percent chance of snow.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a high of 40, a 20 percent chance of snow and a low of 17.
Extended forecast
Salida will be partly sunny Tuesday with a high near 33, a low around 18, an east wind of 5-10 mph becoming southwest and a 30 percent chance of morning snow.
The Monarch area will be partly sunny Tuesday with patchy blowing snow, a high of 22, a 40 percent chance of snow, an east wind of 15-20 mph and a low around 10.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 37 and low of 18.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high of 35, a low of 14 and a south wind around 6 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly cloudy Tuesday with a high of 31, a 20 percent chance of snow and a low of 14.
Statistics
Friday 44 23 none Saturday 50 34 none
Sunday 35 26 trace
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Feb. prcp.: .08
Feb. avg. prcp.: .53
2019 prcp. to date: .12
Avg. Jan.-Feb. prcp.: .86
Average high: 45.6
Average low: 14.9
Buena Vista Statistics
Feb. 9
High: 36 Low: 24
Feb. 10 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:02
Sunset: 5:35
Length of day: 10:33
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.