Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 79, a low around 49, a west wind of 5-15 mph and a 10 percent chance of rain.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high near 54, a low around 39 and a southwest wind of 10-15 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 82, a low of 60 and a southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 83, a low of 55 and a southeast wind of 6-17 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 87, a low of 58 and a southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida is predicted to be mostly sunny Thursday with a high near 80, a low near 48, a southwest wind of 5-15 mph and a 30 percent chance of rain.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high of 51, a low of 38, a southwest wind of 10-15 mph and a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high of 79, a low of 55, a southeast wind of 5-15 mph and a 20 percent chance of rain.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high near 86, a low around 56, a south wind of 6-20 mph and a 20 percent chance of rain.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high near 90, a low around 58, a west wind of 5-10 mph and a 20 percent chance of rain.
Sept. 17 Statistics
High: 76 Low: 57
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Sept. prcp.: 1.16
Sept. avg. prcp.: .89
2019 prcp. to date: 7.02
Avg. Jan.-Sept. prcp.: 8.73
Average high: 75.7
Average low: 42.7
Buena Vista Statistics
Sept. 17
High: 70 Low: 43
Sept. 18 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:48
Sunset: 7:08
