Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 36, a low around 8, wind chill values between minus 10 and zero and a northwest wind at 5 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high of 23, wind chill values between minus 5 and minus 10, a west wind of 15-25 mph and a low around 10.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 29, a southeast wind of 5-10 mph and a low of 10.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 44, a south- southwest wind of 5 mph and a low of 20.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 45, a west wind of 5 mph and a low around 18.
Extended forecast
Salida will be partly cloudy Wednesday with a 20 percent chance of snow, high of 37, wind chill values between zero and 10, a west wind of 5-10 mph and a low around 14.
The Monarch area will be partly sunny Wednesday with a high of 23, a 60 percent chance of snow, a west wind at 20 mph and a low around 13.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be cloudy Wednesday with a 60 percent chance of snow, a high near 30 and a low around 15.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny Wednesday with a high of 49, a south-southwest wind of 5 mph and a low of 27.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Wednesday, with a 20 percent chance of precipitation, a high near 50, a west wind of 5-10 mph and a low of 24.
Dec. 30 Statistics
High: 26 Low: 5
Precipitation: none
Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Dec. prcp.: .54
Dec. avg. prcp.: .52
2019 prcp. to date: 10.61
Avg. Jan.-Dec. prcp.: 10.81
Average high: 43.7
Average low: 12.9
Buena Vista Statistics
Dec. 30
High: 18 Low: -11
Dec. 31 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:21
Sunset: 4:51
Length of day: 9:30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.