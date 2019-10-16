Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 75, a low of 35 and a southwest wind of 5-10 mph, increasing to 5-15 mph in the afternoon.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high near 50, a low of 30 and a west wind of 20-25 mph, with some gusts as high as 35 mph through tonight.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 75, a low of 37 and a southeast wind of 5-10 mph throughout the day.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 77, a low of 43 and light wind.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 78, a low of 40 and a calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high near 75, a low of 38 and a west wind of 5-15 mph in the afternoon. Some gusts could be as high as 30 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny Thursday with a high near 51, a low of 32 and a west wind of 20-40 mph. A 30 percent chance of snow showers is forecast for Thursday night.
Grand Junction and western Colorado could see rain on Thursday night. The day will be partly sunny with a high of 76, low of 46 and winds of 10-20 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high near 79, a low around 45 and light wind.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high of 83, a low around 48 and wind between 5 and 10 mph.
Oct. 15 Statistics
High: 69 Low: 30
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Oct. prcp.: none
Oct. avg. prcp.: .99
2019 prcp. to date: 7.02
Avg. Jan.-Oct. prcp.: 9.74
Average high: 65.4
Average low: 28.5
Buena Vista Statistics
Oct. 15
High: 66 Low: 28
Oct. 16 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:13
Sunset: 6:26
Length of day: 11:13
