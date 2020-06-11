Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a southwest wind 5-10 mph. High will be near 78 and low around 45.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a west-southwest wind 10-15 mph. High will be around 61; low will be 41.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with an east-southeast wind of 5-10 mph. High will be 88 with a low around 56.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a southwest wind of 5-7 mph. High will be 83 with a low of 55.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a west-northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming east-southeast. High will be 87 and low will be 55.
Extended forecast
Salida will be increasingly cloudy Friday with a high near 83, a low around 48 and a south wind 5-10 mph in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers is predicted after noon.
The Monarch area will be increasingly cloudy Friday with a southwest wind of 10 mph, a high of 65 and a low of 44. A 40 percent chance of showers is predicted.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Friday with an east southeast wind around 5-10 mph. High will be 94 with a low of 65.
The Denver area will be sunny Friday with a south wind of 6-9 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph. High will be near 90 and low will be around 59.
The Pueblo area will be sunny Friday with a northwest wind of 5-10 mph becoming south-southeast at 10-15 mph. High will be 92 and low around 58.
June 10 Statistics
High: 75 Low: 39
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
June prcp.: .20
June avg. prcp.: .83
2020 prcp. to date: 1.09
Avg. Jan.-June prcp.: 4.67
Average high: 79.5
Average low: 42.1
Buena Vista Statistics
June 10
High: 73 Low: 34
June 11 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:39
Sunset: 8:28
Length of day: 14:49
