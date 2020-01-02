Kids Weather

Longfellow Elementary School third-grader Ocean Shin said she likes to imagine living in Alaska when Salida is experiencing cold weather. Salida will be mostly sunny today with a high of 32, a low of 7 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.

 Ocean Shin

Salida weather

Monarch weather

The Monarch area will be partly sunny and windy today, with a high near 11, a low near zero, a 30 percent chance of snow and a west wind of 15-20 mph with wind chill values as low as minus 15.

State weather

Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly cloudy today but will become sunny later with a high near 31, a low around 12 and a northwest wind of 5 mph.

Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 43, a low of 21 and a west-southwest wind of 5-10 mph.

Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today, becoming sunny with a high near 45, a low of 15 and a west wind of 5-10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Extended forecast

Salida is forecast to be sunny Friday with a high near 35, a low around 16 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.

The Monarch area will be sunny Friday with a high of 14, a low of 12 and a west wind of 20-25 mph.

Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Friday with a high of 33, a low of 15 and a calm wind.

Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high of 43, a low of 28 and a west wind of 10 mph.

Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high of 46, a low of 23 and a west wind around 5 mph.

Jan. 1 Statistics

High: 41                          Low: 25

Precipitation                        none

(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)

Jan. prcp.:                             none

Jan. avg. prcp.:                        .33

2020 prcp. to date:                .00

Avg. Jan. prcp.:                        .33

Average high:                        43.1

Average low:                          12.4

Buena Vista Statistics

Jan. 1

High: 37                          Low: 10

Jan. 2 Statistics

Sunrise:                                   7:22

Sunset:                                     4:53

Length of day:                 9:32

