Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a high of 32, a low of 7 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be partly sunny and windy today, with a high near 11, a low near zero, a 30 percent chance of snow and a west wind of 15-20 mph with wind chill values as low as minus 15.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly cloudy today but will become sunny later with a high near 31, a low around 12 and a northwest wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 43, a low of 21 and a west-southwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today, becoming sunny with a high near 45, a low of 15 and a west wind of 5-10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Extended forecast
Salida is forecast to be sunny Friday with a high near 35, a low around 16 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny Friday with a high of 14, a low of 12 and a west wind of 20-25 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Friday with a high of 33, a low of 15 and a calm wind.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high of 43, a low of 28 and a west wind of 10 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high of 46, a low of 23 and a west wind around 5 mph.
Jan. 1 Statistics
High: 41 Low: 25
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Jan. prcp.: none
Jan. avg. prcp.: .33
2020 prcp. to date: .00
Avg. Jan. prcp.: .33
Average high: 43.1
Average low: 12.4
Buena Vista Statistics
Jan. 1
High: 37 Low: 10
Jan. 2 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:22
Sunset: 4:53
Length of day: 9:32
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.