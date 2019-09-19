Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 78, a low of 45 and a west wind of 5-15 mph, becoming south.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high of 51, a low of 38, a southwest wind of 10-20 mph and a 40 percent chance of rain.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 51, a low of 38, a southeast wind of 10-20 mph and a 40 percent chance of rain.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 86, low of 58, south wind of 5-10 mph and a 30 percent chance of rain.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 90, a low of 58, a southeast wind of 5-10 mph and a 20 percent chance of rain.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Friday with a high near 73, a low of 38, and a southwest wind of 5-15 mph, increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Friday with a high near 48, a low around 32 and a southwest wind of 15-30 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Friday with a high of 48, a low of 32 and a southwest wind of 15-30 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high near 82, a low around 50, a south wind of 5-10 mph and a 10 percent chance of rain.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high near 88, a low around 52 and a southwest wind of 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Sept. 18 Statistics
High: 79 Low: 50
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Sept. prcp.: 1.16
Sept. avg. prcp.: .89
2019 prcp. to date: 7.02
Avg. Jan.-Sept. prcp.: 8.73
Average high: 75.7
Average low: 42.7
Buena Vista Statistics
Sept. 18
High: 78 Low: 37
Sept. 19 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:48
Sunset: 7:08
Length of day: 12:19
