Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a southwest wind at 5-10 mph, a high of 44 and a low of 16.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a 20-25 mph west wind gusting as high as 40 mph. High will be 30 and low will be 13.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly cloudy today with a southeast wind around 5 mph, a high of 45 and low of 23.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a light and variable north-northwest wind becoming west at 5-7 mph in the afternoon. High will be 50 and low will be 25.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be cloudy today with a south wind around 5 mph. High will be 52 and the low will be 26.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Thursday with a west wind of 5-15 mph, a high of 45, a low of 24 and a 20 percent chance of snow after 11 p.m.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Thursday with a west wind 20-30 mph, high around 27 and low about 20. A 50 percent chance of snow is forecast that night.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Thursday with a calm wind, high near 45, low around 28 and a 10 percent chance of evening showers.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Thursday with a south-southwest wind around 5 mph, a high of 49 and low around 31.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Thursday with a south wind around 5 mph in the afternoon. High will be 53, and low will be 29.
Dec. 10 Statistics
High: 42 Low: 22
Precipitation: none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Dec. prcp.: .07
Dec. avg. prcp.: .52
2019 prcp. to date: 10.14
Avg. Jan.-Dec.prcp.: 10.81
Average high: 43.7
Average low: 12.9
Buena Vista Statistics
Dec. 10
High: 40 Low: 8
Dec. 11 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:11
Sunset: 4:43
Length of day: 9:32
