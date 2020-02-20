Salida weather
Salida will be partly sunny today, gradually becoming sunny with a high near 39, a low around 17 and a north-northeast wind of 5-10 mph becoming south-southwest in the morning.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be partly sunny today, gradually becoming sunny with a high near 20, a low of 10, a west-southwest wind of 15-20 mph and wind chill values as low as minus 15.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 43, a low around 22 and a north-northeast wind about 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 35, a low of 16 and south wind at 5-10 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 33, a low near 15, a 20 percent chance of snow and a south-southeast wind at 5 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Friday with a high near 51, a low about 26 and a west-southwest wind of 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny Friday with a high near 27, a low around 18 and a west wind of 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high near 51, a low around 29 and calm wind.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high near 52, a low near 26 and a south-southwest wind about 5 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high near 52, a low around 26 and a calm wind.
Feb. 19 Statistics
High: 48 Low: 14
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Feb. prcp.: .14
Feb. avg. prcp.: .53
2019 prcp. to date: .18
Avg. Jan.-Feb. prcp.: .86
Average high: 45.6
Average low: 14.9
Buena Vista Statistics
Feb. 19
High: 42 Low: 7
Feb. 20 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:50
Sunset: 5:46
Length of day: 10:56
