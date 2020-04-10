Salida weather
Salida’s forecast today calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 63, a low around 33, a west-southwest wind of 5-10 mph and a 30 percent chance of afternoon showers.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a high of 42 and a low of 25.
State weather
The Grand Junction area will be sunny today with a high near 72 and a low around 40.
The Denver area will be mostly sunny today with a high near 72 and a low around 41.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high near 73 and a low around 37.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Saturday with a high near 61 and a low around 31. Sunday will be cloudy with a 70 percent chance of precipitation, a high of 47 and a low of 24.
The Monarch area will be sunny Saturday with a high near 40 and a low near 20. Sunday will be cloudy with an 80 percent chance of snow, a high of 29 and a low of 16.
The Grand Junction area will be mostly sunny this weekend, with highs near 60 and lows around 30.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Saturday with a high near 70 and a low near 24. Sunday will be cloudy with a high near 26, a low of 16 and a 90 percent chance of precipitation.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Saturday with a high near 73 and a low around 33. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 41 and a low of 21.
April 9 Statistics
High: 67 Low: 34
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
April prcp.: none
April avg. prcp.: 2.77
2020 prcp. to date: .56
Avg. Jan.-Apr. prcp.: 1.59
Average high: 60.3
Average low: 28
Buena Vista Statistics
April 9
High: 64 Low: 29
April 10 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:35
Sunset: 7:35
Length of day: 13:00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.