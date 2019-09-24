Sunny
Salida is predicted to be sunny today with a high of 80, a low of 44 and a west wind about 5 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high near 55, a low around 39 and a west wind of 10-15 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado are predicted to be sunny today with a high near 82, a low around 53 and an east wind of 5 mph, becoming calm in the afternoon.
Denver and northern Colorado are forecast to be sunny today with a high near 85, a low of 53 and a south-southwest wind of about 10 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado are predicted to be sunny today with a high near 89, a low around 55 and a northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Wednesday with a high of 82, a low near 45 and a northwest wind of 5-10 mph, becoming southwest later in the day.
The Monarch area is predicted to be sunny Wednesday with a high of 58, a low of 39 and a west wind of 10-15 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 85, a low around 55 and a calm wind, becoming west-northwest at 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high of 80, a low of 51 and a west-southwest wind about 10 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high of 85, a low of 53 and a northwest wind of 5 mph.
Sept. 23 Statistics
High: 70 Low: 41
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Sept. prcp.: 1.16
Sept. avg. prcp.: .89
2019 prcp. to date: 7.02
Avg. Jan.-Sept. prcp.: 8.73
Average high: 75.7
Average low: 42.7
Buena Vista Statistics
Sept. 23
High: 67 Low: 35
Sept. 24 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:53
Sunset: 7:00
Length of day: 12:07
