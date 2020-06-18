Salida weather
Salida will be increasingly cloudy today with a southeast wind of 10-15 mph. High will be near 77 and low will be around 47, with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be increasingly cloudy today with a south-southeast wind at 10-15 mph and a 40 percent chance of showers. High will be 52 and low will be 37.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a northeast wind of 5-10 mph. High will be 81 with a low around 56.
Denver and northern Colorado will be increasingly cloudy today with a 30 percent chance of rain, increasing to 70 percent tonight. High will be near 74 with a low around 54.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 82, a low of 57 and wind gusts up to 30 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be partly sunny Friday with a high near 68, a low around 41 and an east-southeast wind of 5-15 mph. A 70 percent chance of showers is predicted.
The Monarch area will be increasingly cloudy Friday with a high near 52, a low near 37 and a southeast wind of 5-10 mph. A 70 percent chance of showers is predicted.
The Grand Junction area will be mostly sunny Friday with a high of 85, a low of 54 and an east wind of 5 mph.
The Denver area will be mostly cloudy Friday with a high near 72, a low around 51 and an 80 percent chance of showers.
The Pueblo area will be partly sunny Friday with a high of 75, a low of 53 and 60 percent chance of rain.
June 17 Statistics
High: 87 Low: 60
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
June prcp.: .20
June avg. prcp.: .83
2020 prcp. to date: 1.09
Avg. Jan.-June prcp.: 4.67
Average high: 79.5
Average low: 42.1
Buena Vista Statistics
June 17
High: 83 Low: 48
June 18 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:39
Sunset: 8:30
Length of day: 14:51
