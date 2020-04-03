Salida weather
Salida’s forecast today calls for sunny skies with a high near 49, a low around 28 and a southeast wind of 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high of 29, low of 22 and west-southwest wind of 20-25 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 54 and a low around 34.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high near 45 and a low around 27.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high near 47 and a low around 28.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Saturday with a high near 56, a low around 34 and a 20 percent chance of isolated afternoon showers. Sunday will be sunny with a high of 63 and a low of 36.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny this weekend, with highs near 40, lows around 27 and west-southwest winds of 15 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph. Saturday will have isolated snow showers.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs near 67 and lows around 43.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny this weekend with a high near 60 Saturday and 69 Sunday and lows around 40.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny this weekend with a high near 61 on Saturday and near 77 on Sunday and lows around 40.
April 2 Statistics
High: 60 Low: 42
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
April prcp.: none
April avg. prcp.: 2.77
2020 prcp. to date: .56
Avg. Jan.-Apr. prcp.: 1.59
Average high: 60.3
Average low: 28
Buena Vista Statistics
April 2
High: 42 Low: 33
April 3 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:46
Sunset: 7:29
Length of day: 12:43
