Mostly sunny
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a 60 percent chance of rain, a high of 86, a low of 50 and a northwest wind of 5 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be increasingly cloudy today with a 40 percent chance of rain, a high near 64, a low around 47 and a northwest wind of 5 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 96, a low of 69 and an east wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a 50 percent chance of rain, a high of 95, a low of 64 and calm wind.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a 30 percent chance of rain, high of 96, low of 64 and west wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will become increasingly cloudy Tuesday with a 60 percent chance of rain, a high around 86, a low near 53 and a west-southwest wind of 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a 60 percent chance of rain, a high of 63, a low of 48 and a west wind of 5-15 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 95, a low of 70 and an east-southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 95, low of 64 and variable wind, gusting as high as 17 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a 40 percent chance of rain, a high of 97, a low of 64 and light wind.
Statistics
High Low Prcp.
Friday 89 52 none
Saturday 90 53 none
Sunday 89 57 .05
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
July prcp.: .12
July avg. prcp.: 1.60
2019 prcp. to date: 5.00
Avg. Jan.-July prcp.: 6.27
Average high: 84.3
Average low: 47.6
Buena Vista Statistics
July 14
High: 84 Low: 51
July 15 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:52
Sunset: 8:28
Length of day: 14:37
