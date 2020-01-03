Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a high near 37, a low of 13, wind chill values between zero and 10, and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be partly sunny and windy today, with patchy blowing snow, a high near 21, a low near 13, a west wind of 30-35 mph and wind chill values as low as minus 15.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 35, a low around 17 and a southeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 46, a low of 27 and a west-southwest wind of 8 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 49, a low around 19 and a west wind of 5 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny this weekend with southwest winds of 5-15 mph. Saturday’s high and low will be 46 and 14. Sunday’s high and low will be 40 and 14.
The Monarch area will be sunny this weekend with highs near 30, wind chill values between zero and 10, lows of 12-15 and west winds of 15-25 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs in the upper 30s and lows near 18.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs near 50, lows near 26 and west-northwest winds of 15-20 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny this weekend with highs near 55 and lows around 23.
Jan. 2 Statistics
High: 41 Low: 25
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Jan. prcp.: none
Jan. avg. prcp.: .33
2020 prcp. to date: .00
Avg. Jan. prcp.: .33
Average high: 43.1
Average low: 12.4
Buena Vista Statistics
Jan. 2
High: 37 Low: 10
Jan. 3 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:22
Sunset: 4:53
Length of day: 9:32
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.