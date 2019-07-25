Salida weather
Salida will be cloudy today with an 80 percent chance of rain, a high of 81, a low of 49 and a northwest wind of 5 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be cloudy today with a 60 percent chance of rain, a high near 60, a low near 46 and a west wind of 10-15 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny today with a 40 percent chance of rain, a high of 92, a low of 67 and an east wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a 50 percent chance of rain, high of 90, low of 62 and a calm wind, gusting as high as 16 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a 50 percent chance of rain, a high of 92, a low of 61 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida is forecast to be partly sunny Friday with a 60 percent chance of rain, a high near 85, a low around 52 and a northwest wind of 5 mph.
The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy Friday with a 70 percent chance of rain, a high of 60, a low of 47 and a northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Friday with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 92, a low of 68 and an east wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Friday with a 40 percent chance of rain, a high of 93, a low of 65 and a calm wind.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Friday with a 50 percent chance of rain, a high of 94, a low of 63 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
July 24 Statistics
High: 86 Low: 56
Precipitation .01
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
July prcp.: .54
July avg. prcp.: 1.60
2019 prcp. to date: 5.42
Avg. Jan.-July prcp.: 6.27
Average high: 84.3
Average low: 47.6
Buena Vista Statistics
July 24
High: 84 Low: 48
July 25 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:59
Sunset: 8:22
Length of day: 14:22
