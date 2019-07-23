Salida weather
Salida will be cloudy today with an 80 percent chance of rain, a high of 85, a low of 51 and light and variable wind.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be cloudy today with an 80 percent chance of rain, a high near 62, low near 46 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 96, a low of 70 and a southeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 89, a low of 63 and calm wind.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a 20 percent chance of rain, high of 88, low of 59 and light and variable wind.
Extended forecast
Salida will be cloudy Wednesday with a 90 percent chance of rain, a high around 86, a low of 53 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be cloudy Wednesday with a 90 percent chance of rain, a high of 62, a low of 47 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a 20 percent chance of rain after noon, a high of 94, a low of 69 and a southeast wind of 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a 40 percent chance of rain, a high near 93, a low of 65 and a calm wind, gusting as high as 15 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a 40 percent chance of rain, a high near 94, a low of 62 and a calm wind becoming southeast at 5 mph after noon.
July 22 Statistics
High: 83 Low: 52
Precipitation .04
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
July prcp.: .53
July avg. prcp.: 1.60
2019 prcp. to date: 5.41
Avg. Jan.-July prcp.: 6.27
Average high: 84.3
Average low: 47.6
Buena Vista Statistics
July 22
High: 80 Low: 47
July 23 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:58
Sunset: 8:23
Length of day: 14:26
