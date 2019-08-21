Salida weather
Salida will be increasingly cloudy today with a 40 percent chance of rain, a high of 85, a low of 48 and a light and variable wind.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be increasingly cloudy today with a 50 percent chance of rain, a high near 64, a low around 44 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 98, a low of 67 and a calm wind.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a 50 percent chance of rain, a high of 85, a low of 60 and a calm wind.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a 50 percent chance of rain, a high of 90, a low of 59 and a northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Thursday with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 86, a low of 49 and light west wind.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Thursday with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 63, a low of 44 and a west wind of 5-15 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high of 98, a low of 65 and a southeast wind of 5-10 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be increasingly cloudy Thursday with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 90, a low of 62 and a calm wind becoming southeast at 5 mph after noon.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Thursday with a 40 percent chance of rain, a high of 91, a low of 59 and a light and variable wind becoming southeast at 5-10 mph.
Aug. 20 Statistics
High: 91 Low: 54
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Aug. prcp.: .38
Aug avg. prcp.: 1.57
2019 prcp. to date: 5.84
Avg. Jan.-Aug. prcp.: 7.84
Average high: 82.1
Average low: 46.0
Buena Vista Statistics
Aug. 20
High: 87 Low: 51
Aug. 21 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:23
Sunset: 7:52
Length of day: 13:29
