Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 47, a low of 26 and west wind of 10-15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area could see snow before noon today, along with a high of 26, a low of 19 and west wind of 35-40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 58, low near 34 and winds of 5-10 mph throughout the day.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 53, a low of 33 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph .
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high near 59, a low near 30 and a west wind of 15-20 mph this afternoon.
Extended forecast
Salida will see sunny skies Tuesday with a high near 60, a low around 31 and west wind of 5-15 mph throughout the day.
The Monarch area will be sunny and breezy Tuesday with a high near 38, a low around 26 and a west wind of 25-30 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Tuesday, with a high near 62, a low of 39 and calm wind.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 64, a low around 40 and wind gusts as high as 23 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 68, a low around 39 and a west wind of 5 mph.
Statistics
High Low Prcp.
Friday 57 34 none
Saturday 58 28 none
Sunday 51 31 .02
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Oct. prcp.: .02
Oct. avg. prcp.: .99
2019 prcp. to date: 7.04
Avg. Jan.-Oct. prcp.: 9.74
Average high: 65.4
Average low: 28.5
Buena Vista Statistics
Oct. 20
High: 47 Low: 26
Oct. 21 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:18
Sunset: 6:19
Length of day: 10:45
