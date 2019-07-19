Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high of 93, low of 55 and a west wind of 5-15 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high of 69, a low of 50 and a west wind of 15 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 99, a low of 69 and an east-southeast wind of 5-15 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 100, a low around 67 and a southwest wind of 5-7 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 104, a low around 68 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly cloudy this weekend with a 50-60 percent chance of rain, highs near 85 and lows around 50. Saturday will have a west-northwest wind of 5-10 mph, and Sunday will have light wind.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny this weekend with a 50 percent chance of rain, highs near 68 and lows around 46. Saturday will have a northwest wind of 10-15 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny this weekend with highs near 98 and lows near 69. Saturday will have a southeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny this weekend with a 60 percent chance of rain, highs around 86 and lows near 60. Saturday will have a north-northwest wind of 5-22 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly cloudy this weekend with a 60 percent chance of rain, highs near 96 and lows near 60.
July 18 Statistics
High: 91 Low: 56
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
July prcp.: .48
July avg. prcp.: 1.60
2019 prcp. to date: 5.36
Avg. Jan.-July prcp.: 6.27
Average high: 84.3
Average low: 47.6
Buena Vista Statistics
July 18
High: 87 Low: 46
July 19 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:55
Sunset: 8:26
Length of day: 14:31
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.