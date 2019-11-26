Salida weather
Salida will be partly cloudy today with a 50 percent chance of snow, a high of 27, a west wind of 10-15 mph and a low of 4.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be snowy today with a high of 12, a low of minus 1, a west wind of 20-30 mph and a 70 percent chance of snow.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will have a 40 percent chance of snow today with a high of 35 and a low of 12.
Denver and northern Colorado will have a 100 percent chance of snow today 4-8 inches possible, a north wind of 11-15 mph, a high near 26 and a low around 5.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 32, a north wind of 15-20 mph, a low around 12 and a 60 percent chance of snow.
Extended forecast
Salida will be partly sunny Wednesday with a high of 32, a south wind of 5-10 mph, a low of 19 and a 20 percent chance of snow.
The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy Wednesday with a high of 20, a southwest wind of 15-20 mph, a low of 17 and a 30 percent chance of snow.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly cloudy Wednesday with a high near 42, a low near 35, a 20 percent chance of precipitation and a southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be cloudy Wednesday with a high near 32, a low around 12 and a north wind of 10-20 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly sunny Wednesday with high near 34, an east-southeast wind of 5 mph and a low of 19.
Nov. 25 Statistics
High: 42 Low: 34
Precipitation: none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Nov. prcp.: .23
Nov. avg. prcp.: .55
2019 prcp. to date: 9.22
Avg. Jan.-Nov. prcp.: 10.29
Average high: 52.8
Average low: 19.7
Buena Vista Statistics
Nov. 25
High: 40 Low: 28
Nov. 26 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:57
Sunset: 4:45
Length of day: 9:48
