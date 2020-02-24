Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high of 38, a low of 9, a west wind of 15-25 mph and a 20 percent chance of snow tonight.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be partly sunny today with a high of 19, low of 3, a west wind of 30-35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph and a 60 percent chance of snow.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 43, a low of 21 and a northwest wind of 5-15 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 40, a low of 17, a west-northwest wind of 9-14 mph with gusts up to 30 mph and a 20 percent chance of snow.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 48, a low around 20 and a northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high of 29, low of 2, a west-northwest wind of 10-15 mph and a 20 percent chance of snow.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high of 12, a low of minus 4, a northwest wind of 15-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph and a 40 percent chance of snow.
The Grand Junction area will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 38, a low of 16 and a north wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly cloudy Tuesday with a high of 31, a low of 10 and a north wind of 15-18 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high of 36, a low of 6 and a 20 percent chance of snow.
Statistics
Friday 52 16 none Saturday 56 36 none
Sunday 42 33 .04
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Feb. prcp.: .18
Feb. avg. prcp.: .53
2019 prcp. to date: .22
Avg. Jan.-Feb. prcp.: .86
Average high: 45.6
Average low: 14.9
Buena Vista Statistics
Feb. 23
High: 35 Low: 27
Feb. 24 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:44
Sunset: 5:50
Length of day: 11:06
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.