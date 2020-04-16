Salida weather
Salida will be partly sunny today with a high of 48, a low of 25, a southwest wind of 5-10 mph. There is a 50 percent chance of precipitation before noon.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy today with a high of 29, a low of 19, a west wind of 25-30 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph and a 80 percent chance of snow showers with 2-4 inches possible.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny today with a high of 57 and a low around 30.
Denver and northern Colorado will be cloudy today with a near of 29, a low of 20 and a 100 percent chance of snow showers.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly cloudy today with a high near 43, a low around 24. There is a 60 percent chance of showers.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Friday with a high near 53, a low of 29, a south wind of 5-10 mph. There is a 60 percent chance of precipitation.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Friday with a 40 percent chance of snow, a high near 34 and a low of 22. A west wind of 20-25 mph may gust as high as 35 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Friday with a high near 59, a low around 37 and a 20 percent chance of showers.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Friday with a high near 48, a low near 28.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Friday with a high of 51 and a low of 29 and a 30 percent chance of showers.
April 15 Statistics
High: 54 Low: 27
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
April prcp.: .01
April avg. prcp.: 2.77
2020 prcp. to date: .56
Avg. Jan.-Apr. prcp.: 1.60
Average high: 60.3
Average low: 28
Buena Vista Statistics
April 15
High: 49 Low: 20
April 16 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:26
Sunset: 7:41
Length of day: 13:15
