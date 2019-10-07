Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high around 74, low of 35 and with southwest winds of 5-15 mph throughout the day.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny and breezy today, with a high near 48, low around 28 and a west wind of 10-20 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 70, low near 39 and an east-southeast wind of five mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 75, low of 42 and a light southwest wind of 5-8 mph, becoming east after midnight.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will see frost, then sun today with a high of 76, low of 41 and a southeast wind of 5 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 75, low near 38 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
Monarch will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 54, low of 31 and a west wind of 15-20 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 75, low of 48 and a west wind, becoming southeast, at 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 79, low of 47 and a southwest wind of 7 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 84, low of 45 and a south-southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Statistics
High Low Prcp.
Friday 74 40 none
Saturday 71 48 none
Sunday 65 46 none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Oct. prcp.: none
Oct. avg. prcp.: .99
2019 prcp. to date: 7.02
Avg. Jan.-Oct. prcp.: 9.74
Average high: 65.4
Average low: 28.5
Buena Vista Statistics
Oct. 6
High: 73 Low: 44
Oct. 7 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:05
Sunset: 6:39
Length of day: 11:35
