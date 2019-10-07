Kids Weather

Emma Victoria, a Cotopaxi Elementary first-grader, shares a kite-flying sunny fall day surrounded by smiling faces, nature and wildlife. Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies, highs in the 70s, and southwest winds of 5-15 mph during the day.

 Emma Victoria

Salida weather

Salida will be sunny today with a high around 74, low of 35 and with southwest winds of 5-15 mph throughout the day.

Monarch weather

The Monarch area will be sunny and breezy today, with a high near 48, low around 28 and a west wind of 10-20 mph.

State weather

Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 70,  low near 39 and an east-southeast wind of five mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 75, low of 42 and a light southwest wind of 5-8 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Pueblo and southern Colorado will see frost, then sun today with a high of 76, low of 41 and a southeast wind of 5 mph.

Extended forecast

Salida will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 75, low near 38 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.

Monarch will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 54, low of 31 and a west wind of 15-20 mph.

Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 75, low of 48 and a west wind, becoming southeast, at 5 mph.

Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 79, low of 47 and a southwest wind of 7 mph.

Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 84, low of 45 and a south-southeast wind of 5-10 mph.

Statistics

High             Low       Prcp.

Friday             74         40      none

Saturday         71         48      none

Sunday           65         46      none

(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)

Oct. prcp.:                             none

Oct. avg. prcp.:                        .99

2019 prcp. to date:               7.02

Avg. Jan.-Oct. prcp.:               9.74

Average high:       65.4

Average low:        28.5

Buena Vista Statistics

Oct. 6

High: 73                         Low: 44

Oct. 7 Statistics

Sunrise:                                  7:05

Sunset:                                   6:39

Length of day:     11:35

