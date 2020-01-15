Sunny
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 41, a low around 18 and a south-southwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with patchy blowing snow, a high near 22, a low around 16, a west wind of 25-35 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph and wind chill values between minus 10 and zero.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 40, a low of 21 and an east- southeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 43, a low of 23 and a west-southwest wind of 3-5 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 46, a southwest wind of 5-10 mph and a low around 21.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly cloudy Thursday with a 50 percent chance of snow, a west wind of 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon, a high near 43 and a low around 25. Less than a half inch of snow accumulation is expected.
The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy and windy Thursday with a 30 percent chance of snow after 11 a.m., a high near 29, a low around 22, a west-southwest wind of 20-25 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly cloudy Thursday with a high near 43 and a low around 31.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly cloudy Thursday with a high near 48 and a low around 31.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly cloudy Thursday with a 20 percent chance of snow, a high near 48 and a low around 28.
Jan. 14 Statistics
High: 44 Low: 27
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Jan. prcp.: none
Jan. avg. prcp.: .33
2020 prcp. to date: .00
Avg. Jan. prcp.: .33
Average high: 43.1
Average low: 12.4
Buena Vista Statistics
Jan. 14
High: 41 Low: 3
Jan. 15 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:20
Sunset: 5:06
Length of day: 9:45
