Sunny
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 74, a low around 42 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high of 52, a low of 35 and a west wind of 15 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 81, a low around 51 and an east-southeast wind of 5-15 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado are predicted to be sunny today with a high near 79 and a low around 49. A south-southwest wind of 5-9 mph could gust as high as 16 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 82, a low of 51 and a west-northwest wind of 5-15 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 72, a low around 39 and a west-northwest wind of 5-15 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 51 and a low around 33. A west wind at 15-20 mph could gust as high as 35 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 80, a low of 49 and a north wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 75 and a low around 44. A north wind at 6-15 mph could gust as high as 22 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 81 and a low around 46. A north-northwest wind will blow at 5-10 mph.
Statistics
Friday 60 36 .03
Saturday 65 30 none
Sunday 72 38 none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
April prcp.: .20
April avg. prcp.: 1.58
2020 prcp. to date: .77
Avg. Jan.-Apr. prcp.: 2.77
Average high: 60.3
Average low: 28
Buena Vista Statistics
April 26
High: 68 Low: 28
April 27 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:12
Sunset: 7:52
Length of day: 13:40
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.