Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a high of 47, a west wind of 5-10 mph, a low of 16 and a 70 percent chance of snow overnight.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be cloudy today with a 60 percent chance of snow, a high of 29, a low of 9 and southwest wind of 20-25 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a high of 48, a low of 22 and an 80 percent chance of showers.
Denver and northern Colorado will be cloudy today with a high of 48, a low of 22 and a 100 percent chance of snow tonight.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be cloudy today with a high of 51, a low of 22 and a 70 percent chance of snow tonight.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly cloudy Tuesday with a high of 24, a low of 16, west wind of 10 mph and a 50 percent chance of snow.
The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy Tuesday with a high of 11, a low of minus 1, a west wind at 20-35 mph and a 60 percent chance of snow.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny Tuesday with a 30 percent chance of showers, a high of 48 and a low of 35.
Denver and northern Colorado will have heavy snow Tuesday with a high of 26, a low of 6 and wind gusts up to 30 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly cloudy Tuesday with a high near 33, a low of 12, a 40 percent chance of snow and a northwest wind of 20-30 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Statistics
High Low Prcp.
Friday 42 24 none
Saturday 48 29 none
Sunday 51 23 none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Nov. prcp.: .23
Nov. avg. prcp.: .55
2019 prcp. to date: 9.22
Avg. Jan.-Nov. prcp.: 10.29
Average high: 52.8
Average low: 19.7
Buena Vista Statistics
Nov. 24
High: 51 Low: 13
Nov. 25 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:56
Sunset: 4:46
Length of day: 9:50
