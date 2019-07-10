Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high of 85, a low of 52 and a light and variable wind becoming southeast at 5-10 mph after noon.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high near 66, a low near 45 and a north wind of 5-10 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 98, a low of 67 and an east wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 88, a low of 61 and a calm wind.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a 10 percent chance of rain, a high of 85, a low of 59 and a north wind of 5-15 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will become increasingly cloudy Thursday with a 40 percent chance of rain, a high around 90, a low near 52 and a light and variable wind becoming west at 5-10 mph in the morning.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Thursday with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high near 67, a low around 47 and a northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high of 100, a low of 69 and an east-southeast wind of 5 mph becoming calm.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a 10 percent chance of rain, a high of 93, a low of 63 and a calm wind.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 96, a low of 62 and a calm wind becoming east-southeast at 5 mph after noon.
July 9 Statistics
High: 85 Low: 48
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
July prcp.: .07
July avg. prcp.: 1.60
2019 prcp. to date: 4.95
Avg. Jan.-July prcp.: 6.27
Average high: 84.3
Average low: 47.6
Buena Vista Statistics
July 9
High: 80 Low: 38
July 10 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:48
Sunset: 8:30
Length of day: 14:42
