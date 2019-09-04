Mostly sunny
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a 50 percent chance of rain, a high of 85, a low of 52 and a light and variable wind.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be increasingly cloudy today with a 70 percent chance of rain, a high of 63, a low of 46 and south wind of 5-10 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 95, a low of 66 and an east-southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 92, a low of 63 and a light and variable wind.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 94, a low around 62 and a light and variable wind.
Extended forecast
Salida will be increasingly cloudy Thursday with a 70 percent chance of rain, a high of 86, a low near 52 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be cloudy Thursday with an 80 percent chance of rain, high of 63, low of 48 and west-northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Thursday with a 10 percent chance of rain, high of 94, low of 65 and east-southeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Thursday with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 94, a low of 63 and a calm wind becoming north at 5 mph after noon.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 96, a low of 63 and a west wind of 5-10 mph becoming east after noon.
Sept. 3 Statistics
High: 91 Low: 56
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Sept. prcp.: none
Sept. avg. prcp.: .89
2019 prcp. to date: 5.86
Avg. Jan.-Sept. prcp.: 8.73
Average high: 75.7
Average low: 42.7
Buena Vista Statistics
Sept. 3
High: 89 Low: 49
Sept. 4 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:35
Sunset: 7:31
Length of day: 12:55
