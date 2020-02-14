Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 49, a low around 19 and a west-southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny and windy today with a high near 30, a low around 14 and a west wind of 20-25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 49 and a low of 26.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 49 and a low of 22.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 54 and a low around 21.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Saturday with a high of 44, a low of 23 and a west wind of 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow, a high of 50, low of 29 and a west wind of 10-15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny and windy Saturday with a high near 26, a low near 17 and a west wind of 25-35 mph. Sunday will be partly sunny with a high of 31, a low of 22, a west wind of 35-50 mph and a 70 percent chance of snow.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny this weekend, with highs near 50 and lows around 28.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs near 47 and lows near 27.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny this weekend with highs near 50 and lows around 26.
Feb. 13 Statistics
High: 37 Low: 11
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Feb. prcp.: .14
Feb. avg. prcp.: .53
2019 prcp. to date: .18
Avg. Jan.-Feb. prcp.: .86
Average high: 45.6
Average low: 14.9
Buena Vista Statistics
Feb. 13
High: 33 Low: 7
Feb. 14 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:57
Sunset: 5:39
Length of day: 10:42
