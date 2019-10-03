Sunny
Salida will be sunny and breezy today with a high near 67, a low near 45 and a southeast wind of 5-10 mph, changing to southwest after midnight.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high near 53, a low of 29 and a southwest wind of 10-15 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 61, a low of 44 and a south wind of 15-20 mph becoming 20-30 mph by evening.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today, with a high near 74, a low of 44 and a southeast wind of 5-7 mph calming by evening.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly cloudy today, with a chance of showers before 9 a.m., then clearing in the afternoon, with a high near 62, a low of 45 and a southeast wind of 5-10 mph becoming light in the evening.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Friday with a high of 78, a low of 44 and a southwest wind of 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Some gusts could be as high as 30 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny Friday with a high of 54, a low of 24 and a west wind of 15-35 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high of 80, a low of 42 and a southeast wind of 5-15 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high of 82, a low of 45 and a northwest wind around 5 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Friday, with a high of 84, a low around 50 and a southwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Oct. 2 Statistics
High: 70 Low: 52
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Oct. prcp.: none
Oct. avg. prcp.: .99
2019 prcp. to date: 7.02
Avg. Jan.-Oct. prcp.: 9.74
Average high: 65.4
Average low: 28.5
Buena Vista Statistics
Oct. 2
High: 74 Low: 34
Oct. 2 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:01
Sunset: 6:46
Length of day: 11:45
