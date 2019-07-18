Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 91, a low about 52 and a west wind of 5-15 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny and breezy today with a high around 69, a low near 48 and a west wind of 25-25 mph, gusting as high as 40 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 100, a low of 67 and an east-southeast wind around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 100, a low of 66 and a south-southwest wind of 6-8 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny and hot today with a high of 104, a low of 67 and a west wind of 5-10 mph, becoming southeast in the evening.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Friday with a high around 91, a low of 54 and a west wind of 5-10 mph, becoming west-northwest.
The Monarch area will be sunny Friday with a high of 70, a low of 49 and a west wind of 15-20 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny and hot Friday with a high of 100, a low of 69 and an east-southeast wind of 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high near 100, a low around 68 and an east wind of 5-7 mph, gusting as high as 16 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny and hot Friday with a high of 103, a low of 69 and a southeast wind of 5-10 mph becoming west in the evening.
July 17 Statistics
High: 89 Low: 51
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
July prcp.: .48
July avg. prcp.: 1.60
2019 prcp. to date: 5.36
Avg. Jan.-July prcp.: 6.27
Average high: 84.3
Average low: 47.6
Buena Vista Statistics
July 17
High: 86 Low: 48
July 18 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:54
Sunset: 8:27
Length of day: 14:33
