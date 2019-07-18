Kids Weather

Cotopaxi first-grader Jane Johnston loves to be outside picking flowers on a sunny day. Salida will be sunny today with a high near 91, a low about 52 and a west wind of 5-15 mph.

 Jane Johnston

Salida weather

Salida will be sunny today with a high near 91, a low about 52 and a west wind of 5-15 mph.

Monarch weather

The Monarch area will be sunny and breezy today with a high around 69, a low near 48 and a west wind of 25-25 mph, gusting as high as 40 mph.

State weather

Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 100, a low of 67 and an east-southeast wind around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 100, a low of 66 and a south-southwest wind of 6-8 mph.

Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny and hot today with a high of 104, a low of 67 and a west wind of 5-10 mph, becoming southeast in the evening.

Extended forecast

Salida will be sunny Friday with a high around 91, a low of 54 and a west wind of 5-10 mph, becoming west-northwest.

The Monarch area will be sunny Friday with a high of 70, a low of 49 and a west wind of 15-20 mph.

Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny and hot Friday with a high of 100, a low of 69 and an east-southeast wind of 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high near 100, a low around 68 and an east wind of 5-7 mph, gusting as high as 16 mph.

Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny and hot Friday with a high of 103, a low of 69 and a southeast wind of 5-10 mph becoming west in the evening.

July 17 Statistics

High: 89                          Low: 51

Precipitation                       none

(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)

July prcp.:                                  .48

July avg. prcp.:                       1.60

2019 prcp. to date:               5.36

Avg. Jan.-July prcp.:             6.27

Average high:      84.3

Average low:        47.6

Buena Vista Statistics

July 17

High: 86                             Low: 48

July 18 Statistics

Sunrise:                                    5:54

Sunset:                                     8:27

Length of day:     14:33

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.