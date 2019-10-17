Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a high near 75 and a low around 45. West northwest wind of 5-10 mph will become south-southwest at 10-15 mph in the afternoon.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny today with a high of 52, a low of 30 and winds of 10-25 mph. A 40 percent chance of snow is forecast tonight, with wind gusts up to 45 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today, with a high near 76 and low of 46, with a 50 percent chance of showers tonight.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today, with a high of 79 and low of 45, and winds around 5 mph throughout the day.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today, with a high near 84, low near 52 and west winds between 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida has a 20 percent chance of showers Friday, along with a high of 59, a low of 25 and west-southwest wind of 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.
The Monarch area could see snow Friday with a high of 32, a low of 22 and winds as high as 25 mph. Chance of snow is 40 percent.
Grand Junction and western Colorado have a 30 percent chance of showers Friday with a high of 63 and low of 36.
Denver and northern Colorado will have a 30 percent chance rain Friday, with a high of 68 and low near 35.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Friday with a high near 75, a low around 37 and winds as high as 30 mph.
Oct. 16 Statistics
High: 73 Low: 34
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Oct. prcp.: none
Oct. avg. prcp.: .99
2019 prcp. to date: 7.02
Avg. Jan.-Oct. prcp.: 9.74
Average high: 65.4
Average low: 28.5
Buena Vista Statistics
Oct. 16
High: 71 Low: 22
Oct. 17 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:14
Sunset: 6:25
Length of day: 11:10
