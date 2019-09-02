Salida weather
Salida will be increasingly cloudy today with a high of 90, a low of 51 and a light northwest wind.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be increasingly cloudy today with a high near 67, a low near 48 and a west wind of 10-15 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 99, a low of 63 and an east-southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 99, a low around 65 and a light and variable wind.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 99, a low of 61 and a west-northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Tuesday with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 87, a low near 49 and a northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a 30 percent chance of rain, a high of 67, a low of 46 and a north-northwest wind of 10-15 mph becoming southeast after noon, gusting as high as 25 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 97, a low of 66 and an east-southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Tuesday with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 85, a low of 60 and a west-northwest wind of 6-9 mph, gusting as high as 17 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 91, a low around 59 and a west wind of 5-15 mph.
Statistics
High Low Prcp.
Friday 85 52 .02
Saturday 85 54 none
Sunday 91 55 none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Aug. prcp.: .40
Aug avg. prcp.: 1.57
2019 prcp. to date: 5.86
Avg. Jan.-Aug. prcp.: 7.84
Average high: 82.1
Average low: 46.0
Buena Vista Statistics
Sept. 1
High: 85 Low: 49
Sept. 2 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:34
Sunset: 7:34
Length of day: 13:01
