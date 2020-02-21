Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high of 48, low of 29 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny and breezy today with a high of 27, low of 18 and a west wind of 15-20 mph.
State weather
The Grand Junction area will be sunny today with a high of 52, low near 28 and an east-southeast wind of 5 mph.
The Denver area will be sunny today with a high of 51, a low of 27 and a south-southwest wind of 6 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 51, a low of 26 and a west at 5 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be partly sunny Saturday with a high of 55 low of 33 and a northwest wind of 5-10 mph. Sunday will be cloudy with a high of 43, low of 24, a 90 percent chance of snow and a west-southwest wind of 5-15 mph.
The Monarch area will be partly sunny Saturday with a high of 35, low of 20 and a west wind of 10-15 mph. Sunday will be cloudy with a high of 23, low of 13, a 100 percent chance of snow showers and a west wind of 10-30 mph.
The Grand Junction area will be mostly sunny Saturday with a high of 57, low of 35 and a 30 percent chance of precipitation. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 48, low of 28 and a 70 percent chance of precipitation.
The Denver area will be partly sunny Saturday with a high of 54 and a low of 30. Sunday will be cloudy with a high near 40, low near 24 and an 80 percent chance of snow.
The Pueblo area will be partly sunny Saturday with a high of 58 and a low of 30. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 46, low of 25 and an 80 percent chance of precipitation.
Feb. 20 Statistics
High: 41 Low: 9
Precipitation trace
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Feb. prcp.: .14
Feb. avg. prcp.: .53
2019 prcp. to date: .18
Avg. Jan.-Feb. prcp.: .86
Average high: 45.6
Average low: 14.9
Buena Vista Statistics
Feb. 20
High: 33 Low: -3
Feb. 21 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:48
Sunset: 5:46
Length of day: 10:59
