Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 43, a low around 10 and a west wind of 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high near 21, a low of 7 and a west wind of 20-25 mph. Wind chill values could be as low as minus 15.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 45, a low of 21 and a calm wind.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 35, a low near 17 and a north-northeast wind at 5-10 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 40, a low of 14 and a north wind at 5-15 mph becoming east-northeast in the afternoon.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Saturday and Sunday with highs near 51 each day, lows in the lower 20s and winds from the west and southwest at 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny Saturday and Sunday with highs near 28, lows around 15 and a west wind at 15-20 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Saturday and Sunday with highs around 54, lows near 27 and calm wind.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny this weekend with highs near 50, lows around 27 and light winds.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Saturday and Sunday with highs near 50, lows around 24 and a south-southeast wind around 5 mph on Saturday and a west wind around 5 mph on Sunday.
Oct. 31 Statistics
High: 43 Low: 14
Precipitation .00
(Measurement taken at 7 p.m.)
Oct. prcp.: 1.08
Oct. avg. prcp.: .99
2019 prcp. to date: 8.99
Avg. Jan.-Oct. prcp.: 9.74
Average high: 65.4
Average low: 28.5
Buena Vista Statistics
Oct. 31
High: 40 Low: -3
Nov. 1 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:29
Sunset: 6:07
Length of day: 10:38
