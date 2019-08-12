Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a 10 percent chance of rain, a high of 82, a low of 48 and a light northwest wind.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a 10 percent chance of rain, a high near 58, a low near 42 and a west wind of 10-15 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 92, a low of 62 and a southeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a 10 percent chance of rain, a high of 90, a low of 59 and a south-southwest wind of 5-8 mph, gusting as high as 17 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 92, a low of 60 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Tuesday with a 10 percent chance of rain, a high of 84, a low near 48 and a light west wind becoming west-southwest at 5-10 mph after noon.
The Monarch area will be sunny Tuesday with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 61, a low of 43 and a west wind of 5-15 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 94, a low of 64 and a calm wind.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high near 90, a low around 60 and a light and variable wind.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 92, a low of 59 and a light and variable wind becoming southeast at 5-10 mph after noon.
Statistics
High Low Prcp.
Friday 86 57 trace
Saturday 83 57 none
Sunday 78 57 .04
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Aug. prcp.: .38
Aug avg. prcp.: 1.57
2019 prcp. to date: 5.84
Avg. Jan.-Aug. prcp.: 7.84
Average high: 82.1
Average low: 46.0
Buena Vista Statistics
Aug. 11
High: 70 Low: 54
Aug. 12 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:15
Sunset: 8:03
Length of day: 13:48
