Longfellow Elementary School student Madison Neikam walks through the forests on sunny days. 

 Madison Neikam

Salida weather

Salida will be sunny today with a 10 percent chance of rain, a high of 82, a low of 48 and a light northwest wind.

Monarch weather

The Monarch area will be sunny today with a 10 percent chance of rain, a high near 58, a low near 42 and a west wind of 10-15 mph.

State weather

Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 92, a low of 62 and a southeast wind of 5 mph.

Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a 10 percent chance of rain, a high of 90, a low of 59 and a south-southwest wind of 5-8 mph, gusting as high as 17 mph.

Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 92, a low of 60 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.

Extended forecast

Salida will be sunny Tuesday with a 10 percent chance of rain, a high of 84, a low near 48 and a light west wind becoming west-southwest at 5-10 mph after noon.

The Monarch area will be sunny Tuesday with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 61, a low of 43 and a west wind of 5-15 mph.

Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 94, a low of 64 and a calm wind.

Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high near 90, a low around 60 and a light and variable wind.

Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high of 92, a low of 59 and a light and variable wind becoming southeast at 5-10 mph after noon.

Statistics

High     Low            Prcp.

Friday           86        57        trace

Saturday       83        57        none

Sunday         78        57           .04

(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)

Aug. prcp.:                               .38

Aug avg. prcp.:                      1.57

2019 prcp. to date:  5.84

Avg. Jan.-Aug. prcp.: 7.84

Average high:       82.1

Average low:        46.0

Buena Vista Statistics

Aug. 11

High: 70                            Low: 54

Aug. 12 Statistics

Sunrise:                                  6:15

Sunset:                                   8:03

Length of day:     13:48

