Salida weather
Salida is forecast to be mostly sunny today with a high near 46, a low around 24 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny and breezy today with a high of 28, low of 18, a west wind of 20 mph and wind chill values between zero and 10.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly cloudy today with a high of 36, a low around 22 and an east-southeast wind at 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 55, a low of 30 and a south-southwest wind of 5 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 55, a south-southeast wind of 5-10 mph and a low of 26.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny this weekend with west winds of 5-10 mph, highs around 47 and lows in the low 20s.
The Monarch area is predicted to be mostly sunny and breezy this weekend with highs near 30, lows around 17 and west winds of 15-20 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny this weekend with highs near 41 and lows around 25.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs near 55 and lows around 30.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Saturday with a high of 56, a low of 23 and a west-northwest wind of 5-10 mph. Sunday will be increasingly cloudy with a high of 57, a low of 29 and a west wind of 5 mph.
Jan. 23 Statistics
High: 45 Low: 23
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Jan. prcp.: .02
Jan. avg. prcp.: .33
2020 prcp. to date: .02
Avg. Jan. prcp.: .33
Average high: 43.1
Average low: 12.4
Buena Vista Statistics
Jan. 23
High: 39 Low: 26
Jan. 24 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:16
Sunset: 5:15
Length of day: 9:59
