Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 74, a low around 39 and a west-southwest wind of 5-10 mph, increasing to 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high near 52, a low around 33 and a west-southwest wind of 25-35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny and breezy today with a high near 77, a low around 50 and a south-southeast wind of 10-20 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 81, a low of 48 and a south-southwest wind of 6-17 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 86 and a low around 49.
Extended forecast
Salida will be partly cloudy Thursday with a high near 73, a low near 40 and a southwest wind of 5-15 mph. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is forecast after noon.
The Monarch area will be partly cloudy Thursday with a high near 53, a low near 35, a west-southwest wind of 15 mph and a 30 percent chance of showers after noon.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny Thursday with a high near 78 and a low near 50.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny Thursday with a high near 73, a low of 48, wind gusts up to 16 mph and a 60 percent chance of rain.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Thursday with a high of 81 and a low of 50.
May 12 Statistics
High: n/a Low: n/a
Precipitation .08
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
May prcp.: .08
May avg. prcp.: 1.07
2020 prcp. to date: .85
Avg. Jan.-May prcp.: 3.84
Average high: 69.5
Average low: 35.3
Buena Vista Statistics
May 12
High: 67 Low: 39
May 13 Statistics
Sunrise: 5:54
Sunset: 8:07
Length of day: 14:13
