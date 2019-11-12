Salida weather
Salida is predicted to be sunny today with a high near 56, a northwest wind of 5-15 mph and a low around 28.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny and breezy today with a high near 32, a low around 26 and west wind of 15-25 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado are forecast to be sunny today with a high near 54, a low around 28 and a calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today, with a high of 60, a low of 35 and a south-southwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 58, a southwest wind of 5 mph and a low around 31.
Extended forecast
Salida is predicted to be sunny Wednesday with a high near 58, a low around 26 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny Wednesday, with a high near 35, a low around 22 and a west wind at 25-30 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 60, a low near 30 and a calm wind.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a high near 58, a west-southwest wind of 8-14 mph and a low around 30.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 64, a low of 30 and a west wind of 10 mph becoming east-northeast.
Nov. 11 Statistics
High: 43 Low: 22
Precipitation: None
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Nov. prcp.: none
Nov. avg. prcp.: .55
2019 prcp. to date: 8.99
Avg. Jan.-Nov. prcp.: 10.29
Average high: 52.8
Average low: 19.7
Buena Vista Statistics
Nov. 11
High: 32 Low: 22
Nov. 12 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:42
Sunset: 4:54
Length of day: 10:13
