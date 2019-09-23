Salida weather
Salida is predicted to be sunny today with a high of 79, a low of 45 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today, becoming mostly cloudy and breezy in the afternoon, with a high near 54, a low around 36 and a west-southwest wind of 10-30 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado are predicted to be sunny today with a high of 82, a low of 51 and an east-southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado are forecast to be sunny today with a high near 82, a low of 52 and an east wind of 5 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado are predicted to be mostly sunny today with a high near 87, a low around 54 and a west-northwest wind of 5 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 81, a low near 45 and a northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
The Monarch area is predicted to be mostly sunny Tuesday with a high of 55, a low of 37 and a west wind of 10-15 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high near 82, a low around 52 and a calm wind, becoming northeast at 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 84, a low of 50 and a calm wind.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Tuesday with a high of 88, a low of 53 and a northwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Statistics
High Low Prcp.
Friday 78 55 none
Saturday 73 48 none
Sunday 73 48 none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Sept. prcp.: 1.16
Sept. avg. prcp.: .89
2019 prcp. to date: 7.02
Avg. Jan.-Sept. prcp.: 8.73
Average high: 75.7
Average low: 42.7
Buena Vista Statistics
Sept. 22
High: 71 Low: 33
Sept. 23 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:52
Sunset: 7:01
Length of day: 12:09
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.