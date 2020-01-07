Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high near 41, a low around 16, wind chill values between zero and 10 and a west wind of 5-15 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny and windy today with a high near 27, a low around 17 and a west wind of 25-30 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will have patchy fog before 10 a.m. today, becoming partly sunny with a high near 30, a low around 19 and an east-southeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 56, a low of 26 and a southwest wind of 8 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 56, a low around 18 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Wednesday with a southwest wind of 10-15 mph, a high near 42 and a low around 13.
The Monarch area will be sunny and windy Wednesday with a high near 29, wind chill values between zero and 10, a low around 12 and a west-southwest wind of 30-35 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a high near 40, a low around 19 and a northwest wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a high near 58, a low near 26 and a southwest wind of 5 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 61 and a low around 24.
Jan. 6 Statistics
High: 36 Low: 24
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Jan. prcp.: none
Jan. avg. prcp.: .33
2020 prcp. to date: .00
Avg. Jan. prcp.: .33
Average high: 43.1
Average low: 12.4
Buena Vista Statistics
Jan. 6
High: 30 Low: 17
Jan. 7 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:22
Sunset: 4:58
Length of day: 9:36
