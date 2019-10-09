Salida weather
Salida will be sunny and breezy today with a high near 73, a low near 35 and a southwest wind of 5-10 mph, increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high near 49, a low of 24 and a southwest wind of 20-35 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 78, a low of 44 with southeast winds of 15-25 mph and a 50 percent chance of precipitation after dark.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today, with a high near 78, a low of 25 and a chance of precipitation after dark.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today, with a high of 87, low of 40 and a southwest wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be partly sunny Thursday, with snow showers likely, a high of 40, a low of 15 and a southwest wind of 5-15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent, snow accumulation of less than half an inch.
The Monarch area could see snow Thursday with a high of 26, a low of 24 and a west wind of 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. Winds could be as high as 20 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado could see rain or snow showers Thursday, with a high of 47 and low of 24.
Denver and northern Colorado could see snow showers on Thursday with a high of 30 and a low of 13.
Pueblo and southern Colorado could see precipitation Thursday, with a high of 43, a low around 20, with wind gusts as high as 35 mph.
Oct. 8 Statistics
High: 70 Low: 42
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Oct. prcp.: none
Oct. avg. prcp.: .99
2019 prcp. to date: 7.02
Avg. Jan.-Oct. prcp.: 9.74
Average high: 65.4
Average low: 28.5
Buena Vista Statistics
Oct. 8
High: 69 Low: 28
Oct. 9 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:07
Sunset: 6:36
Length of day: 11:30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.