Salida weather
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a high near 47, a southwest wind of 5-10 mph and a low of 20.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high of 31, a low of 16 and a west wind of 20-25 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high of 47, a low around 27 and a southeast wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a light and variable wind, a high of 46 and low of 27.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a southeast wind of 5 mph, a high of 48 and a low of 23.
Extended forecast
Salida will be mostly sunny Saturday with a high of 51, a low of 26 and a west wind of 5-15 mph. Sunday have a 30 percent chance of snow with a high of 45 and a low of 22.
The Monarch area will be mostly sunny Saturday with a high of 31 and low of 21. Sunday will be cloudy with a high of 29, low of 18 and 50 percent chance of snow. Both days will have 25-35 mph west winds with gusts as high as 40-50 mph.
The Grand Junction area will be partly sunny Saturday with a high of 48, low of 32 and a south wind of 5 mph. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 48, low of 30 and a 40 percent chance of precipitation.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs near 55 and lows around 25.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny this weekend with highs near 60, lows around 30 and west winds of 5-10 mph.
Dec. 5 Statistics
High: 46 Low: 31
Precipitation: none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Dec. prcp.: none
Dec. avg. prcp.: .52
2019 prcp. to date: 10.07
Avg. Jan.-Dec. prcp.: 10.81
Average high: 43.7
Average low: 12.9
Buena Vista Statistics
Dec. 5
High: 40 Low: 17
Dec. 6 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:07
Sunset: 4:43
Length of day: 9:36
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.