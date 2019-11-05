Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a high of 58, a low around 26 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a high near 32, a low of 19 and a west wind of 15-20 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 61, a low of 32 and an east-southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 59, a low around 31 and a south-southwest wind at 5 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 59, a low of 29 and an east-southeast wind of 5 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 57, a low around 24 and a southwest wind around 5 mph.
The Monarch area will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 32, a low around 18 and a west wind at 15-20 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 62, a low near 32 and a calm wind.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny Wednesday with a high near 51, a low around 28, a calm wind and a 20 percent chance of precipitation between midnight and 2 a.m.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 64, a low around 30 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
Nov. 4 Statistics
High: 57 Low: 30 Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 7 p.m.
Nov. prcp.: none
Nov. avg. prcp.: .55
2019 prcp. to date: 8.99
Avg. Jan.-Nov. prcp.: 10.29
Average high: 52.8
Average low: 19.7
Buena Vista Statistics
Nov. 4
High: 53 Low: 26
Nov. 5 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:34
Sunset: 5:01
Length of day: 10:27
