Mostly sunny
Salida will be mostly sunny today with a 60 percent chance of rain, a high near 86, a low of 54 and a calm wind.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be increasingly cloudy today with a 70 percent chance of rain, a high of 64, low of 47 and west wind of 5-10 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be partly sunny today with a 40 percent chance of rain, a high of 91, a low of 68 and an east-southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a 40 percent chance of rain, a high of 95, a low of 65 and a light and variable wind.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high near 98, a low around 65 and a west wind of 5-10 mph.
Extended forecast
Salida will be cloudy Thursday with an 80 percent chance of rain, a high near 83, a low near 53 and a southwest wind of 5-15 mph.
The Monarch area will be cloudy Thursday with an 80 percent chance of rain, a high of 62, a low of 46 and a southwest wind of 10 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be mostly sunny Thursday with a 50 percent chance of rain, a high of 93, a low of 66 and an east wind of 5 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be partly sunny Thursday with a 70 percent chance of rain, a high of 89, a low of 63 and a calm wind, gusting as high as 17 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be mostly sunny Thursday with a 60 percent chance of rain, a high of 96, a low of 64 and an east wind of 5-10 mph.
July 30 Statistics
High: 88 Low: 56
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
July prcp.: .58
July avg. prcp.: 1.60
2019 prcp. to date: 5.46
Avg. Jan.-July prcp.: 6.27
Average high: 84.3
Average low: 47.6
Buena Vista Statistics
July 30
High: 81 Low: 46
July 31 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:04
Sunset: 8:16
Length of day: 14:12
