Salida weather
Salida will be sunny today with a 10 percent chance of rain, a high near 84, a low around 49 and a light west wind increasing to 5-10 mph after noon.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be sunny today with a 10 percent chance of rain, ahigh near 59, a low near 44 and a west wind of 15-20 mph.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny today with a high of 94, a low of 64 and an east-southeast wind of 5-10 mph.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny today with a 10 percent chance of rain, a high of 91, a low of 59 and a calm wind.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high near 92, a low around 52 and a light and variable wind.
Extended forecast
Salida is forecast to be sunny Wednesday with a high around 84, a low near 49 and a light west wind, increasing to 5-10 mph after noon.
The Monarch area will be sunny Wednesday with a 10 percent chance of rain, a high of 61, a low of 44 and a west wind of 5-15 mph.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 95, a low around 65 and a calm wind.
Denver and northern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high near 91, a low of 60 and a light and variable wind, gusting as high as 18 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny Wednesday with a 20 percent chance of rain, a high near 93, a low around 60 and a light and variable wind.
Aug. 12 Statistics
High: 85 Low: 56
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Aug. prcp.: .38
Aug avg. prcp.: 1.57
2019 prcp. to date: 5.84
Avg. Jan.-Aug. prcp.: 7.84
Average high: 82.1
Average low: 46.0
Buena Vista Statistics
Aug. 12
High: 80 Low: 48
Aug. 13 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:16
Sunset: 8:02
Length of day: 13:46
