Salida weather
Salida will be cloudy today with a 70 percent chance of precipitation, a high of 50, a south wind of 5-10 mph and a low around 30.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be cloudy today with a high of 35, a low of 27, a south wind of 25-30 mph and a 90 percent chance of snow with 3-6 inches of accumulation.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be cloudy today with a high of 56, a low of 36, a southeast wind of 5-10 mph and an 80 percent chance of precipitation.
Denver and northern Colorado will be cloudy today with an 80 percent chance of showers, a high near 47, a low of 25 and a northeast wind of 5-9 mph.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will have a 60 percent chance of showers today with a high of 59, a northeast wind of 5-10 mph and a low around 30.
Extended forecast
Salida will be cloudy Thursday with a high of 41, a low of 21, a southeast wind of 5-10 mph and a 70 percent chance of snow with possible accumulation of 1-2 inches.
The Monarch area will be cloudy Thursday with 4-7 inches of snow likely, a high near 28, a southeast wind of 15-20 mph and a low of 19.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be cloudy Thursday with a high of 50, a low of 29 and a 70 percent chance of precipitation.
Denver and northern Colorado will have a 70 percent chance of snow showers Thursday with a high near 35 and a low around 23.
Pueblo and southern Colorado are predicted to be cloudy Thursday with a 60 percent chance of precipitation, a high near 38, an east wind around 5-10 mph and a low of 23.
Nov. 19 Statistics
High: 60 Low: 36
Precipitation: none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
Nov. prcp.: none
Nov. avg. prcp.: .55
2019 prcp. to date: 8.99
Avg. Jan.-Nov. prcp.: 10.29
Average high: 52.8
Average low: 19.7
Buena Vista Statistics
Nov. 19
High: 58 Low: 23
Nov. 20 Statistics
Sunrise: 6:50
Sunset: 4:48
Length of day: 9:58
