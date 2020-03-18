Salida weather
Salida will be partly sunny today with a high near 57, a low around 33 and a southeast wind of 5-10 mph. There is a 60 percent chance of precipitation.
Monarch weather
The Monarch area will be partly cloudy today with a high near 35, a low around 24 and a southwest wind of 15-20 mph. There is an 80 percent chance of snow.
State weather
Grand Junction and western Colorado are forecast to be mostly sunny today with a high near 60 and a low around 36.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly sunny today with a high near 67 and a low around 36.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be sunny today with a high near 68 and a low around 39.
Extended forecast
Salida will be partly cloudy Thursday with a high near 45, a low near 25, west-southwest wind at 10-15 mph and an 80 percent chance of rain and snow.
The Monarch area will be mostly cloudy Thursday with a high near 27, a low around 18, a west wind of 20-30 mph and a 90 percent chance of snow.
Grand Junction and western Colorado will be cloudy Thursday with a high near 49, a low near 32 and a 70 percent chance of showers.
Denver and northern Colorado will be mostly cloudy Thursday with a high near 39 and a low around 21. There is a 90 percent chance of rain.
Pueblo and southern Colorado will be partly cloudy Thursday with a high near 52, a low near 24 and a 60 percent chance of precipitation.
March 17 Statistics
High: 61 Low: 34
Precipitation none
(Measurement taken at 8 p.m.)
March. prcp.: .17
March avg. prcp.: .73
2020 prcp. to date: .43
Avg. Jan.-Mar. prcp.: 1.59
Average high: 52.1
Average low: 20.9
Buena Vista Statistics
March 17
High: 58 Low: 27
March 18 Statistics
Sunrise: 7:11
Sunset: 7:14
Length of day: 12:03
